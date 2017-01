NEW YORK Syria's chief opposition coordinator Riad Hijab said on Saturday there was "no longer any use" for a strategy of partial truces as the United States and Russia try to revive a ceasefire deal.

"I know there is no Plan B and that is why we are demanding the U.S. to do something and let there be a Plan B," he told reporters.

