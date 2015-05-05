BAGHDAD Two rockets were fired into Baghdad's heavily fortified "Green Zone", home to the prime minister's office and several Western embassies, on Tuesday, and car bombs elsewhere in the capital killed seven people.

No casualties were reported in the rare attack on the Green Zone, police and medical sources said.

The frequency of attacks in Baghdad has increased since a decade-old night time curfew was lifted earlier this year.

A car bomb blew up in the upscale district of Arasat in central Baghdad, killing five people, and another explosion in a crowded market two more in the Ubaidi neighbourhood of the capital, the police and medical sources said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for any of Tuesday's attacks.

The curfew was lifted in February with the aim of restoring a sense of normality to the capital as security forces battle Islamic State militants who overran large sections in the north and west of the country last summer.

(Baghdad Bureau; Editing by Larry King)