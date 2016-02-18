U.N. mediator for Syria Staffan de Mistura talks to the media upon his departure from Damascus, Syria February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

BEIRUT U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday the United Nations wanted to expand aid deliveries to other besieged areas in the country, after more than 100 trucks of supplies reached several blockaded locations.

"Now of course we should go beyond that. We should go far beyond that in order to be able to reach everyone in Syria who is either besieged or in need of being assisted," he said, referring to the latest aid deliveries which began on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Damascus, he said the U.N. wanted to "work on" deliveries to other areas including "eastern Aleppo, even in fact in Daraya in Eastern Ghouta, many other places ... where people are in need of help."

De Mistura had been visiting Syria as part of efforts to coordinate aid deliveries to several areas in the west and northwest.

The United Nations plans to make its first air drops of food aid to Deir al-Zor, an eastern town besieged by Islamic State, the chair of a U.N. humanitarian task force said earlier on Thursday.

(The story was refiled to corrects throughout to remove reference to wanting to expand air drops after clarification from envoy's office)

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams)