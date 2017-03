AMMAN The Syrian army said on Thursday that a military plane had crashed in southern Syria and the cause was being investigated, state television reported.

Rebels said earlier that they had shot down a Russian-made MIG jet. They released video of what appeared to be a burnt-out plane near the site of heavy fighting around a military airport they have been trying to gain control of since Wednesday.

