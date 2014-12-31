WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition launched seven air strikes in Syria and three in Iraq on Wednesday against Islamic State militants, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Syria, five of the air strikes were near Kobani and two were near al Hasakah, the task force said in a statement.

Two of the strikes in Iraq hit Islamic State positions near Fallujah and one hit targets near Mosul, the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Bill Trott)