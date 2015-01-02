Men inspect a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus December 27, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

A man carries a girl past damage at a site hit by what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the northwestern Homs district of Al Waer December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 29 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Thursday.

The action in Syria included 17 strikes near the cities of Al Raqqah, Dayr az Zawr and Kobani. A variety of Islamic State buildings, fighting positions and units were hit.

In Iraq, 12 strikes targeted Islamic State buildings, fighting positions and units near the cities of Mosul, Fallujah and Sinjar.

Fighters, bombs and remotely controlled aircraft were used against Islamic State, which has taken parts of Syria and Iraq in a bloody campaign to establish an Islamic caliphate.

(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by James Dalgleish)