WASHINGTON American-led forces launched 12 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria since Friday, all but one of them near the contested city of Kobani, the U.S. military said.

The strikes near Kobani hit two large Islamic State units and destroyed 15 of its fighting positions, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement Saturday. They also destroyed an Islamic State building and one tactical unit, it said.

Another strike in Syria, near al Hasakah, destroyed two Islamic State guard facilities, the statement said.

U.S. and partner nations also launched three air strikes in Iraq, striking an Islamic State-controlled bridge near Erbil, destroying two militant vehicles near Ramadi and two Islamic State fighting positions near Mosul, it said.

