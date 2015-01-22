Smoke rises from a recent US air strike on Islamic State (IS) militant positions in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

WASHINGTON U.S.-led forces attacked Islamic State targets with 21 air strikes in Iraq and 10 in Syria since Wednesday, the American military said.

Sixteen of the air strikes in Iraq were centred around Mosul, where they hit tactical units, vehicles, bridges, artillery systems and destroyed six culverts, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Thursday.

Other strikes in Iraq hit near Sinjar, Tal Afar and Kirkuk, it said.

U.S. and partner nations continued to target Islamic State militants near Kobani, with nine strikes in a 24-hour period. A tenth air strike destroyed a weapons storage facility near Ar Raqqa, the statement said.

(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)