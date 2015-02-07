WASHINGTON U.S.-led forces launched 15 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and 11 in Syria, the U.S. military said on Saturday, adding that nine targets in Syria centred around the border city of Kobani that was recaptured from the militants last month.

The Kobani strikes hit seven of the militants' tactical units and destroyed five vehicles and two staging areas, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

The strikes in Iraq targeted northern areas including al Qaim, Kirkuk, Mahkmur, Mosul and Tal Afar, it said. The strikes took place in a 24-hour period beginning Friday.

