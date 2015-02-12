WASHINGTON U.S.-led forces hit Islamic State targets in Iraq with 12 air strikes and three air strikes in Syria since Wednesday, the U.S. military said.

Four strikes near Mosul and three near Kirkuk hit Islamic State tactical units, bulldozers, vehicles, buildings and heavy machine guns, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Thursday. It said the other strikes hit tactical units in Makhmur and Tal Afar, a mortar position near al Asad and earthen berms used to control water near Falluja.

The strikes in Syria destroyed six militant fighting positions near Kobani and "multiple" oil pump jacks near al Hasaka, the statement said.

