Philippine troops rescue ship captain kidnapped by militants
MANILA Philippine soldiers on Saturday rescued one of two Filipino cargo ship crewmen taken captive just two days ago by suspected Abu Sayyaf militants, a security official said.
WASHINGTON The United States and its partner nations launched 15 strikes against Islamic State since early Tuesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said.
Nine air strikes hit in Syria, with six of them striking three units of Islamic State fighters and several fighting positions near the border town of Kobani, the task force said in a statement on Wednesday.
In Iraq, six airstrikes were launched near Al Asad, Mosul and Ramadi, hitting four units of militants as well as 11 Islamic State buildings, among other targets, the statement said.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials said on Friday, after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold in the country.