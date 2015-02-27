WASHINGTON U.S.-led coalition launched 20 airstrikes in Syria since early Thursday, targeting 13 of them near the key border town of Kobani, where the Combined Joint Task Force said they hit eight units of Islamic State fighters.

In a statement on Friday, the task force said the strikes in Syria were also staged in areas near al Hasaka, Dayr az Zawr and Tal Harris.

The coalition also led 11 strikes against the militant group in Iraq since early Thursday, according to the statement.

The airstrikes follow 14 earlier strikes between early Wednesday and Thursday in Syria and Iraq, according to the task force. [ID:nL1N0W02U5]

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)