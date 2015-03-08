WASHINGTON U.S. and coalition forces conducted 12 air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Iraq and one in Syria in the past 24 hours, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

The Syria strike, near Kobani, hit an Islamic State tactical unit and destroyed five fighting positions, according to the military's statement.

In Iraq, two air strikes near Al Huwijah destroyed six excavators and hit a tactical unit.

Near Fallujah, four strikes hit two tactical units, a fighting position and destroyed three vehicles. Other strikes near Haditha, Kirkuk, and Mosul also struck tactical units, fighting positions, excavators, vehicles and other targets. Two strikes near Tal Afar hit a factory for assembling improvised explosive devices, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jason Neely)