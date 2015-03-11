WASHINGTON U.S. and coalition forces conducted 13 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and two in Syria since Tuesday, the U.S. military said.

Five of the strikes in Iraq were centred on the Islamic State-held city of Mosul and three each were aimed near Fallujah and al Qaim, destroying buildings, vehicles and artillery, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Syria strikes destroyed two Islamic State vehicles near Kobani and hit multiple oil pump jackets near al Hasakah, it said.

(Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)