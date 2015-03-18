WASHINGTON U.S. and coalition forces conducted 11 air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Iraq during a 24-hour period, while U.S. forces led two air strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.

U.S. fighters attacked an Islamic State tunnel system and fighting position near Al Hasaka in Syria, and struck an Islamic State tactical unit and fighting position near Kobani, according to a statement.

Most of the coalition air strikes in Iraq took place near Ramadi. Five strikes there hit two Islamic State bridges, a tactical unit and an excavator, and also destroyed a sniper position and vehicle, according to the statement.

A strike near Kirkuk also destroyed two excavators, while two air strikes near Mosul destroyed six excavators, it said. The Mosul strikes also hit tactical units and destroyed a vehicle, while forces also hit targets near Al Qaim, Al Asad and Falluja, according to the statement.

