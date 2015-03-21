IS gunmen target civilians fleeing Mosul by night
MOSUL, Iraq Islamic State gunmen are opening fire on men, women and children as they try to flee Mosul under cover of darkness, civilians who escaped the besieged Iraqi city said on Friday.
WASHINGTON The United States and its coalition allies staged three air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and seven in Iraq since early Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force overseeing the operations said in a statement on Saturday.
All three air strikes in Syria targeted Islamic State fighting positions near Kobani. In Iraq, the strikes hit targets near Mosul, Kirkuk and Ramadi, among other locations, the statement said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Frances Kerry)
KAPITAN ANDREEVO, Bulgaria Bulgarian police on Friday removed nationalists who were blocking border checkpoints with Turkey in an effort to stop buses bringing Bulgarian ethnic Turks to vote in Sunday's election, amid growing tension between the two neighbours.