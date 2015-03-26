WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 29 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq in the latest round of daily attacks, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Thursday.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted 17 air strikes near Tikrit, where Iraqi forces have mounted an offensive to try to oust Islamic State militants from the city. Seven air strikes were conducted against Islamic State targets in other parts of Iraq.

In Syria, four air strikes hit Islamic State positions near the city of Kobani and one strike hit near Raqqa.

The air strikes occurred between Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

