WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 15 air strikes since early on Thursday targeting Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operation said on Friday.

Eleven air strikes in Iraq were conducted near the cities of Ramadi, Falluja, Mosul and Tal Afar, while four air strikes in Syria targeted Islamic State forces near the key border town of Kobani, the task force said in a statement.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)