WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 22 strikes on Islamic State targets in Iraq in a 24-hour period ending on Monday morning, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

The air strikes hit near Bayji, Sinjar, Fallujah and other cities and struck tactical units, caches and buildings, the statement said.

There were no air strikes in Syria during that period, the military said.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)