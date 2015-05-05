WASHINGTON The U.S.-led military coalition launched 12 air strikes in Iraq and one in Syria against Islamic State militants since Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

The military statement on Tuesday said the strike in Syria involved attack aircraft and was near Al Hasakah, while those in Iraq involved attack, bomber, fighter and drone aircraft and were near Bayji, Fallujah, Mosul, Ramadi and Tal Afar.

The strikes all took place between 8 a.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. on Tuesday local time, the statement said.

