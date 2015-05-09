The United States and its allies have conducted 15 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and 13 in Iraq since Friday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Syria, 13 air strikes near al-Hasakah hit 10 Islamic State tactical units, destroyed nine fighting positions, 10 vehicles, two heavy machine guns and an armoured vehicle, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Saturday. The other two strikes were near Aleppo and Kobani.

In Iraq, coalition-led forces launched four strikes near Baiji, four near Falluja and others near Tal Afar, Sinjar, Mosul and al-Assad, the statement said.

