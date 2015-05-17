WASHINGTON U.S. and allied forces have launched 18 air strikes against Islamic State targets in Iraq since Saturday morning, including seven near Ramadi, the western provincial capital recently seized by the militant forces, the U.S. military said.

The strikes near Ramadi hit targets including tactical units, a facility producing improvised explosive devices, and other buildings, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Sunday.

Islamic State militants seized most of Ramadi on Friday and overran one of the last remaining districts held by government forces on Sunday.

Other air strikes in Iraq hit near Baiji, Fallujah, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar, the statement said.

U.S. and coalition forces also launched eight air strikes in Syria, including near al Hasakah and Kobani, the task force said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Hugh Lawson)