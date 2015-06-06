WASHINGTON The United States and its allies have conducted 14 air strikes targeting Islamic State militants in Iraq since early on Friday and an additional seven targeting them in Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force carrying out the operations said on Saturday.

In Syria, air strikes using bomber, attack and fighter aircraft hit near al Hasaka and Kobani, it said in a statement. In Iraq, air strikes conducted using fighter and drone aircraft targeted areas near Baghdadi, Baiji, Habbaniyah, Haditha, Makhmur, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar, it added.

The air strikes were conducted between 8 a.m. local time on Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Doina Chiacu)