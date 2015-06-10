WASHINGTON U.S. and allied forces targeted Islamic State militants in Iraq with 16 air strikes since Tuesday, the U.S. military said, including five near Baiji, site of the country's biggest oil refinery.

The strikes near Baiji hit four Islamic State tactical units, destroyed three vehicles, a building and an improvised explosive device (IED), the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Wednesday. Other air strikes in Iraq hit near Tal Afar, Mosul, Kirkuk, Baghdadi, Sinjar and Makhmur, it said.

In Syria, three air strikes targeted the militant group at its stronghold of Raqqa and forces launched one air strike each near al Hasaka and Dayr Az Zawr, where an Islamic State crude oil collection point was hit, the task force said.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)