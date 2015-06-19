WASHINGTON U.S. and coalition forces conducted 13 air strikes targeting Islamic State in Iraq on Thursday and 11 strikes against the militant group in Syria, the U.S. military said on Friday.

In Syria, forces focused on Islamic State's crude oil-collection points, as attacking "revenue generation activities remains a priority for the coalition," said Brigadier General Thomas Weidley, the Combined Joint Task Force's chief of staff, in a statement.

Most of the Syria strikes, five, were concentrated near Tal Abyad, where they destroyed fighting positions, a vehicle, a heavy machine gun and a mortar system. Four strikes near Dayr Az Zawr hit three oil-collection points, as well, according to the military.

In Iraq, five strikes near Mosul hit a tactical unit, rocket-firing position and a structure, and also destroyed an excavator, fighting position, rocket and tank. There were also strikes against Islamic State targets near Al Huwayjah, Baiji, Falluja, Makhmur and Sinjar, the military reported.

