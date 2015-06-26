WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 28 air strikes targeting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq on Thursday, including 10 near the Syrian border town of Kobani, the U.S. military said.

The strikes near Kobani along the border with Turkey hit eight units of Islamic State fighters as well as several vehicles, fighting positions and staging areas used by the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, a monitoring group said Islamic State fighters killed at least 145 civilians in Kobani in an attack it called the second biggest massacre by the hard-line group.

Other strikes in Syria hit near Tel Abyad, Raqqa and Dayr az Zawr. The 14 strikes in Iraq targeted Islamic State in 10 cities, including Mosul, Sinjar, and Tel Afar, among others.

