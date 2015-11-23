WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted additional strikes against Islamic State over the weekend, including two in Syria that destroyed nearly 300 Islamic State vehicles and an oil facility, the coalition leading the operations said.

On Saturday, two strikes near Dayr Az Zawr and Al Hasaka destroyed 283 Islamic State vehicles and one of the militant group's crude oil collection points, according to a coalition statement released on Monday.

The two were in addition to nine strikes in Syria on Saturday reported earlier by the U.S.-led task force.

On Sunday, the coalition conducted 19 strikes against Islamic State near 11 Iraqi cities and 14 near five Syrian cities, the statement said.

Four of the strikes near Hasaka, Syria, hit three Islamic State tactical units and four structures, while four other strikes near Ayn Isa hit four other units, among other targets, according to the coalition.

In Iraq, five strikes near Ramadi destroyed two Islamic State tactical units, an improvised explosive device, fighting positions and other targets, while three strikes near Falluja struck another tactical unit, it added.

