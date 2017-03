WASHINGTON The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State with 17 air strikes in Iraq and three in Syria on Friday, the U.S. military said.

Seven of the strikes in Iraq hit two Islamic State tactical units, buildings and a fighting position near Ramadi, the military said.

The attacks in Syria were near Ayn Isa, hitting a tactical unit and Islamic State vehicle, the statement issued on Saturday said.

