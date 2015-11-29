WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 19 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and three in Syria on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

Seven of the strikes in Iraq hit around Ramadi, destroying a machine gun position, two ISIL buildings and two weapons caches, and wounding an ISIL fighter, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday. The coalition also struck targets in 11 other Iraqi cities, including Fallujah, Sinjar and Mosul.

The coalition said it used bomber, fighter, attack and remotely piloted aircraft against ISIL targets.

In Syria, two strikes near Raqqa destroyed two ISIL vehicles and struck two separate ISIL tactical units, it said. One strike near Dayr Az Zawr destroyed an ISIL front end loader.

