WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 26 air strikes against the Islamic State militant group in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, 22 strikes near 10 different cities destroyed several buildings, weapons facilities and other targets. Four strikes in Syria hit oil well-heads and other targets, according to the statement released on Wednesday.

