A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing lands at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/USAF/Airman 1st Class Cory W. Bush/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State with 12 strikes in Iraq and five in Syria on Friday, the U.S. military said.

Four of the strikes in Iraq hit Islamic State tactical units, three fighting positions and destroyed a machine gun position near Mosul, a statement issued on Saturday said.

In Syria, four of the strikes were near Mar'a and damaged four Islamic State buildings.

