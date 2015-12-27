WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 28 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and five in Syria on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Sunday.

In Iraq, six strikes hit near Sinjar, hitting two tactical units and destroying two Islamic state fighting positions, two bridges used by the group and two Islamic State-used culverts, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday.

The coalition also struck targets near Mosul, Fallujah and Ramadi, where Iraqi ground forces said they had taken control on Sunday of the last Islamic State stronghold in the western city.

The coalition said it used fighter, attack, bomber and remotely piloted aircraft.

In Syria, near Raqqa, two strikes destroyed three Islamic State excavators, two bulldozers and damaged an Islamic State excavator, the statement said. Three strikes hit near Manbij hit three tactical units, destroyed a vehicle and a weapons cache, and wounded Islamic State fighters.

