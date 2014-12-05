Dutch poll test of anti-immigrant feeling, Turkish dispute
AMSTERDAM The Dutch go to the polls on Wednesday in an election seen as a test of anti-immigrant and nationalist feeling magnified by a deepening dispute with Turkey.
WASHINGTON The United States and partner nations have conducted 20 air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq since Wednesday, the U.S. Central Command said on Friday.
Five of six air strikes by U.S. military forces in Syria targeted the contested city of Kobani near the border with Turkey, Centcom said in a statement. Those destroyed six Islamic State fighting positions and a heavy weapon, it said.
In Iraq, U.S. and partner nations conducted 14 air strikes, mostly targeting areas in the oil-producing north of the country controlled by Islamic State.
Four air strikes near al-Qaim destroyed checkpoints, armoured vehicles, bunkers, fortifications and a tactical unit, the U.S. military said. Others were directed at Islamic militants targets near Kirkuk, Samarra, Tal Afar and Falluja.
Two air strikes near Mosul destroyed 11 bunkers, nine heavy weapons, a vehicle and hit two Islamic State units, Centcom said.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama)
AMSTERDAM The Dutch go to the polls on Wednesday in an election seen as a test of anti-immigrant and nationalist feeling magnified by a deepening dispute with Turkey.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump paid $38 million (31 million pounds) in taxes on more than $150 million in income in 2005, the White House said on Tuesday, responding to an MSNBC report that the network had obtained two pages of the returns.
WASHINGTON A UK spy agency did not eavesdrop on Donald Trump during and after last year's U.S. presidential election, a British security official said on Tuesday, denying an allegation by a U.S. television analyst.