WASHINGTON The United States and its allies staged 18 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq on Monday in the latest round of daily attacks on the militant Islamic group, a statement from the joint task force said.

Seven of the strikes focussed on an area near Al Hasaka, Syria, hitting tactical units, vehicles and a tank, while targets near Ar Raqqa and Dayr Az Zawr also were hit, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement released on Tuesday.

In Iraq, nine attacks near Baghdadi, Falluja, Haditha, Mosul and Waleed targeted a tunnel system, heavy equipment, a tactical unit, vehicles and a building.

