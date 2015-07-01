WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 17 air strikes against Islamic State forces in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday in the latest round of daily attacks on the militant group, the joint task force overseeing the air strikes said.

There were five air strikes using attack, bomber and fighter aircraft in northern Syria, near Hasaka, Kobani and Tal Abyad, the task force said in a statement Wednesday.

There were 12 air strikes using attack, bomber, fighter and drone aircraft in Iraq near Baghdadi, Al Huwayjah, Al Qaim, Habbaniyah, Kirkuk, Mosul, Rawah, Sinjar and Waleed, the statement said.

"All aircraft returned to base safely," the statement said.

(Reporting by Will Dunham)