WASHINGTON The United States and its allies made 20 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Saturday, with targets near Ramadi bearing the brunt of the attacks, the military said on Sunday.

Five strikes near Ramadi hit tactical units, tanks and an armoured personnel carrier for the militant group while also destroying an Islamic State road block, building, two structures, a mortar position and another armoured personnel carrier, according to the Combined Joint Task Force. Four strikes hit Islamic State staging areas near Tuz as well.

The coalition also launched 13 air strikes in Syria, with five near Kobani hitting Islamic State tactical units and destroying fighting positions, the statement said.

