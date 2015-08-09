WASHINGTON U.S.-led forces conducted 16 air strikes in Iraq and seven in Syria on Saturday against Islamic State targets, the U.S. military said.

In Iraq, five air strikes near Mosul, three near Ramadi and three near Sinjar aimed to beat back the militants, destroying excavators, tactical units, buildings and weapons, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday in a statement. Other strikes were located near Kirkuk, Falluja, Tal Afar, Makhmur and Kabbaniyah, it said.

The air strikes in Syria were concentrated around Hasaka, Aleppo and Kobani, where they struck a bunker, a tank, anti-aircraft artillery pieces and tactical units, it said.

