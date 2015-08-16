WASHINGTON The United States and its allies have conducted 22 air strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in the past 24 hours, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

In Syria, three strikes near Hasaka in northeast Syria hit a tactical unit and destroyed Islamic State fighting positions, bunkers, and excavators. One strike near Aleppo hit an Islamic State tactical unit, and a strike near Kobani, near the Turkish border, struck a tactical unit and destroyed three fighting positions, the Coalition Joint Task Force said.

Fifteen strikes in Iraq conducted in coordination with the Iraqi government struck Islamic State buildings and equipment including vehicles, a mortar tube, machine guns, and excavators. The strikes occurred near Baiji, Fallujah, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar, and other areas.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Eric Walsh)