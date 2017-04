WASHINGTON The United States and its allies carried out 36 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Monday, a U.S. military statement said.

Islamic State fighters, weapons and vehicles in Iraq were hit in 31 strikes in various areas, including 12 near Tuz, said the statement issued on Tuesday. Five air raids were conducted against militant targets in Syria, it added.

