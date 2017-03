WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 19 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Monday, the U.S. military said in a statement on Tuesday.

In Syria, six attacks hit tactical units, fighting positions, a training camp and other targets, it said. In Iraq, there were 13 strikes near Bayji, Mosul, Ramadi and other towns.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Eric Walsh)