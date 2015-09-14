WASHINGTON A U.S.-led coalition attacked Islamic State militants on Sunday with 18 air strikes in Iraq and four in Syria, the military said in a statement released on Monday.

The Iraq attacks were concentrated near Baiji and near Kisik, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement. Four air strikes near Baiji hit tactical units, and also destroyed six buildings, three vehicles, an anti-aircraft weapon and another structure belonging to Islamic State militants, it said.

Four air strikes near Kisik, meanwhile, hit an Islamic State tactical unit and a staging area and destroyed an excavator and fighting position.

In Syria, the attacks struck an Islamic State crude oil collection point and a tactical unit, and also destroyed an excavator and an artillery weapon.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; editing by David Alexander)