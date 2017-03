WASHINGTON U.S. and allied forces conducted 11 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and three in Syria on Tuesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

The strikes in Iraq targeted militant tactical units, fighting positions, vehicles and weapons near eight cities including Baiji, Mosul, Sinjar, Kirkuk, Hit and al Baghdadi, the task force said in a statement Wednesday.

In Syria, two air strikes hit two Islamic State oil field wellheads near Abu Kamal, while one near Mar'a hit a tactical unit, it said.

