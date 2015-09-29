WASHINGTON The United States and its allies on Monday launched 12 air strikes in Iraq and five in Syria against Islamic State targets, according to a statement released by the coalition overseeing the operations.

The dozen strikes in Iraq struck six units of Islamic State fighters and hit several buildings, fighting positions, weapons caches and other targets used by the militant group near eight cities, including Al Huwayja, Ramadi and Bayji, the statement released on Tuesday said.

In Syria, five strikes hit near three cities, it said. Two struck a crude oil collection point near Abu Kamal, while the three other strikes near Dayr Az Zawr and Mar'a hit two units of fighters, among other targets.

