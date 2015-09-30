WASHINGTON A coalition led by the United States conducted 26 air strikes against the Islamic State in Iraq on Tuesday, as well as four air strikes on the militant group in Syria, it said in a statement.

Targets near Hawija bore the brunt of the barrage in Iraq, with eight strikes hitting a tactical unit and destroying a staging area, 45 Islamic State fighting positions and buildings and vehicles, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement released on Wednesday.

In Syria, the strikes were spread among Deir ez-Zor, Washiya and Palmyra, where they primarily destroyed or damaged excavators belonging to the militant group.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)