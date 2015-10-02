Egyptian court jails 56 over migrant boat shipwreck
RASHID, Egypt An Egyptian court sentenced 56 people to prison on Sunday over the capsizing of a migrant boat that left over 200 people dead last year.
WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition conducted 28 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq on Thursday, a joint statement said on Friday.
Twenty of the attacks were in Iraq with six of them concentrated near the city of Al Huwayjah. Air strikes also were carried out near eight other Iraqi cities, hitting tactical units, vehicles, fighting positions and other Islamic State assets, according to the statement from the Combined Joint Task Force.
The eight strikes in Syria included six near the city of Al Hasakah, hitting tactical units, vehicles and equipment, the statement said.
VLADIVOSTOK/YEKATERINBURG Several dozen people were detained in protests across Russia on Sunday, after the opposition urged people to take to the streets to demonstrate against corruption and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.