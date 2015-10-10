Syrian opposition, Russia discuss reinforcing ceasefire
GENEVA The Syrian opposition and a senior Russian diplomat agreed on Wednesday that Syria's fragile ceasefire needed to be shored up amid growing violations in the multi-sided civil war.
WASHINGTON A coalition led by the United States targeted Islamic State in Syria with five air strikes on Friday, and also hit the militant group with 20 bombardments in Iraq, according to a statement released on Saturday.
The Combined Joint Task Force said the Syria strikes hit tactical units near Al Hasakah, Ar Raqqah, Manbij, and Mar'a and also destroyed tactical vehicles and a building belonging to Islamic State in those areas.
Near Palmyra, a strike destroyed and damaged Islamic State front-end loaders, tractor-like equipment which are used in construction, it said.
Four attacks concentrated near Ramadi in Iraq struck two Islamic State tactical units, and also destroyed a preparation area, a front-end loader, a heavy machine gun and six fighting positions. They also "denied ISIL access to terrain," the statement said, using a common acronym for Islamic State. The area near Sultan Abdallah also had heavy bombardment, with three strikes destroying a vehicle-bomb factory and storage facility.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Pravin Char)
