WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 11 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and one in Syria on Thursday, according to a U.S. military statement.

Coalition aircraft hit Islamic State fighting positions, weapons and other targets near five Iraqi cities, including Sinjar and Tal Afar, the statement released on Friday said.

The air strike in Syria destroyed a mortar system near Mar'a, it said.

