WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 15 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and seven in Syria on Monday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

The strikes in Iraq were concentrated around Sinjar, Ramadi and Mosul, destroying weapons caches, buildings, two Islamic State headquarters and a tunnel system. Other targets were near Baiji, al Huwayja, Albu Hayat, Habbaniya and Kisik, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement released on Tuesday.

In Syria, the strikes destroyed fighting positions, two front-end loaders, three cranes and a pump truck, the statement said.

