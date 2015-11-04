WASHINGTON The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State with 25 air strikes in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, according to the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations.

In Iraq, 19 strikes near six cities hit six units of militant fighters as well as an Islamic State explosives facility, various weapons caches and a headquarters location, among other targets, according to the task force statement released on Wednesday.

The six air strikes in Syria near al Hasaka, al Hawl and Dayr Az Zawr struck four units of militant fighters, fighting positions and various Islamic State equipment, the statement said.

