WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq targeted the militants with 23 air strikes on Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement.

Twenty fresh strikes in Iraq targeted the militant group in eight cities, including Sinjar, Ramadi and Mosul, the statement released on Thursday said. In Syria, three strikes hit near Mar'a, Al Hasaka and Al Hawl.

(Reporting by Washington Newsroom)